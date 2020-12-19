Model Court acquits three murder accused

HARIPUR: A Model Court here on Friday acquitted three persons accused of murdering their friend in Khalabat Township.

According to Javed Khan Tanoli Advocate, the counsel for the accused, the police had recovered the charred body of Afrasiab Khan, 20, wrapped in a quilt from the graveyard of Sector No 4 Khalabat Township about six years back.

As per the prosecution record, the accused had chopped the body into pieces and set it on fire before burying it at two different places. Waseem Khan, the father of the deceased, had accused two brothers Azam Khan and Ahsan Khan and Muhammad Zubair of murdering of his son.

The police had arrested the accused who had confessed to have murdered Afrasiab over some family issue, using daggers and later chopped his body into pieces. The police had also recovered the weapons used in the murder.

However, the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence of the offense.After hearing arguments from both sides, the Model Court judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan acquitted the accused charged with the murder.