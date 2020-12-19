Smart lockdown imposed in three localities in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has imposed smart lockdown in three localities here to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We have imposed the smart lockdown in three localities and banned gatherings,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan told reporters on Friday.

A notification issued by the deputy commissioner ordered enforcement of the lockdown at Sector-A of Ghazikot township, Jabri area from Khaki Shah Baba Dargar to Zafar park and Shinkiari Road from Narri Mohallad to Booth Khatta.

The notification said that the district administration is taking measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 as the coronavirus cases are on the rise, posing a serious threat to the lives of the people. It said the localities under lockdown would be sealed, educational institutions both public and private and business centres of the non-essential items and commodities would remain closed till further orders.

According to the notification, the secretaries posted at the village and neighbourhood councils, police and Tehsil Municipal Administration and local government and Rural Development Department would enforce the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Javed Sardar Marwat in a meeting with the representatives of traders asked them to close down shops and business centres at exactly 7pm.