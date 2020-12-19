10th grade student honoured

LAHORE:In recognition of her journalistic writings, Nawal Haider Butt, a 10th grade student of TNS Beaconhouse, has been inducted as the first Pakistani member to the Quill and Scroll. According to a press release, the Quill and Scroll is an International Honor Society for High School Journalists that recognises and encourages both individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism.

Over 14,104 high schools in USA have established local chapters of the Quill and Scroll. The organisation was founded on 10 April, 1926, and is based out of the University of Iowa. A recipient of silver and bronze certificates in The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, Nawal Haider Butt has written articles for national newspapers, magazines and authored an anthology of fiction and prose poetry on mental health.

Nawal Haider Butt was awarded membership in an induction ceremony which was presided by Jeff Browne, Executive Director Quill and Scroll, and attended by Iain Keith Riley, Principal TNS Beaconhouse, Shanza Khan Executive Director Eye on Ivy amongst others. Senior journalist Ejaz Haider administered the Quill and Scroll oath to Nawal.