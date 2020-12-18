close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

Five die in road accident due to fog

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

SUKKUR: At least five people lost their lives while five others were seriously injured in a collision between a van and an oil tanker at the National Highway in Gharo near Thatta during foggy conditions on Thursday. The deadly accident occurred on the National Highway where a passenger van collided with an oil tanker killing five people on the spot and leaving five others severely wounded. The van was going to Umerkot from Dhabeji. The dead were identified as Bhemo, Preem, Jallal Bheel, van driver Akbar Ali Rajer, while another body could not be identified. According to police, heavy fog was the cause of the accident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan