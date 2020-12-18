Five die in road accident due to fog

SUKKUR: At least five people lost their lives while five others were seriously injured in a collision between a van and an oil tanker at the National Highway in Gharo near Thatta during foggy conditions on Thursday. The deadly accident occurred on the National Highway where a passenger van collided with an oil tanker killing five people on the spot and leaving five others severely wounded. The van was going to Umerkot from Dhabeji. The dead were identified as Bhemo, Preem, Jallal Bheel, van driver Akbar Ali Rajer, while another body could not be identified. According to police, heavy fog was the cause of the accident.