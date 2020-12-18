Accused acquitted in Peshawar in extortion case

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday acquitted an accused in an extortion case due to lack of evidence. The accused, Akbar, had been charged by the complainant Sher Alam for sending threatening letters on letterhead of Tehreek-e-Taliban for demanding Rs10 million as extortion. The CTD Police Station had registered the case under section 387, 506 PPC, 25 Telegraph Act & 7 H ATA on July 9, 2020. Saleem Shah Hoti advocate, a counsel for the accused, argued that the prosecution had abandoned various witnesses and failed to produce relevant witness in the case. After hearing the counsels for the prosecution and the accused, the court while extending benefit of doubt to the accused acquitted him and ordered his release from Peshawar jail.