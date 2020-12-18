KP CM Mahmood Khan again asks SNGPL to resolve low gas pressure issue

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday again directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to take concrete steps to resolve the issue of gas low pressure in the provincial capital.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the developmental projects being executed in Peshawar region, said an official handout. The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on various developmental projects of health, education, communication, public health engineering, local government, power, gas and other sectors.

Issues faced by the general public in all the districts of the region, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber and Mohmand were also discussed as well. Besides provincial cabinet members Kamran Bangash, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shahram Tarakai, Kahleeq ur Rehman, Sultan Khan, Arif Ahmad Zai, Abdul Karim, Taimur Saleem Jhagara, member of provincial assembly from Peshawar Region and administrative secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the developmental schemes reflected in the Annual Development Programme for the districts. The elected representatives of the districts appraised the forum about important issues being faced by the people and their respective constituencies.

The chief minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the gas-producing province and as such no compromise would be made on the uninterrupted supply of gas to the consumers of the province.

The SNGPL officials claimed that work on 16 different projects was in progress to overcome the gas low-pressure issue in Peshawar and its surrounding areas. The chief minister stressed the need for having a traffic management plan for all-time solution to traffic issues in Peshawar. He ordered a meeting of relevant departments including traffic police next week.

He asked the cabinet members and administrative secretaries to convene a meeting of the departments on the monthly basis to ensure significant progress on developmental schemes and resolution of the public issues identified by the elected representatives.

Mahmood Khan directed the Elementary and Secondary Education Department to sit with the relevant elected representatives and devise a strategy to shift the government schools with dilapidated buildings in Peshawar and its vicinity and prepare PC-1s for the reconstruction of such schools.