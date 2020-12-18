close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

PHA to build new park in Shahdara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to build a new park on an area of 70 kanal in Shahdara.

“We will build a park with modern facilities for the residents of Shahdara under Clean & Green Lahore programme as the PHA was taking steps to make the city attractive, said PHA DG here Thursday.

He said providing healthy activities and facilities to the citizens in the parks was one of the top priorities of PHA. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi also visited the park site with Director Marketing, Director Engineering, Director Coordination and other PHA officers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan