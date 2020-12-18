PHA to build new park in Shahdara

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to build a new park on an area of 70 kanal in Shahdara.

“We will build a park with modern facilities for the residents of Shahdara under Clean & Green Lahore programme as the PHA was taking steps to make the city attractive, said PHA DG here Thursday.

He said providing healthy activities and facilities to the citizens in the parks was one of the top priorities of PHA. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi also visited the park site with Director Marketing, Director Engineering, Director Coordination and other PHA officers.