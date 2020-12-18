Economic indicators better despite corona: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said that due to well-thought-out policies of the federal government, Pakistan was included in the countries which responded wisely and successfully to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan kept health and livelihood of the people and economy of the country at top priority while handling the coronavirus crisis.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the concluding plenary of 23rd Sustainable Development Conference on the topic of ‘Sustainable development in the times of Covid-19’, organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here.

The minister said that Covid-19 crisis was a very challenging time not only for Pakistan but for the whole world. He said the real challenge was to convince people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) effectively.

Special programmes were launched to provide jobs to the labour and daily wagers during the tough time to let them meet their livelihood, he said.

Malik Amin Aslam, the PM’s Advisor on Climate Change, stressed the need to rebalance our act with nature, lest the nature reacted in the way it reacted vis-à-vis Covid-19. All the tension and damage pandemic caused, he said, a very positive thing about Pakistan is that our economy is the least affected in the world. “Our country is saved in all the three dimensions including health, economy and food security,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was still doing much better than many European countries. “There is still need to make effective policies and improve the previous ones by looking into the post-Covid world needs,” he added.

Earlier, Shafqat Kakakhel, chairperson, Board of Governors, SDPI, in his welcome address, thanked the minister, development partners and audience for participating in the conference.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, presented recommendations of the conference and urged the minister to consider them in policy making.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz said Thursday the “first and foremost goal of our government is to make the lives of the people easier by quickly resolving the problems of economy, employment and inflation”.

The minister tweeted that the economic situation of the country was discussed in detail. Despite coronavirus, he said, the economic indicators were better. He also shared a picture, showing him, and some other ministers.

In another message, Shibli expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Tariq Mahmood Malik. He noted that Tariq Mahmood Malik was a fine man and a hardworking reporter. He also condoled with his family and prayed Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace and mercy, and patience to his family.

The minister also addressed a function regarding Christmas and congratulated the Christian community. He said that sharing each other’s joys promoted brotherhood and such events also promote interfaith harmony.

“Protection of religious and cultural values and rights of minority communities is the duty of the state,” Shibli said.