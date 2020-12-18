MQM-P voices support for PTI in Senate elections

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A delegation comprising federal ministers and parliamentarians from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, where they assured him of “complete solidarity” during the upcoming Senate elections.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Aminul Haq, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh, Kunwar Naveed Jamil and Haider Rizvi, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the overall political situation as well as the upcoming Senate elections. MQM-Pakistan’s parliamentarians assured the Prime Minister of complete solidarity with the government for the election of Upper House of Parliament.

Earlier, the Sindh Governor met Prime Minister Khan and apprised him of the Covid-19 situation in Sindh as well as the Green Line and Red Line mass transit projects. The Sindh governor also invited the Prime Minister to visit the province which he accepted, the PM office said in a separate press release.