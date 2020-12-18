PCB to issue NOCs for T10 conditionally

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to issue NOCs to national players for T10 League conditionally.

According to the PCB, NOCs will be issued for the Abu Dhabi T10 League, but the players in the T20 series against South Africa will have to enter the bio-security bubble.

The PCB has said that the cricketers selected for the series will be required to report on February 3 and the cricketers will have to remain in the bio-secure bubble in Lahore.

The Abu Dhabi T20 League will be held from January 28 to February 6.