Gwadar Fencing Project starts upgrading security network

ISLAMABAD: In order to take security at new heights, Gwadar Fencing Project has finally kicked off under Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2017-2050, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

In collaboration with the army, Makran Administration, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority and Balochistan government, installation of iron fences will complete in phases.

Initially, security fences are to be laid down around 15000-acre land of Gwadar city. Three or four entry and exit points will be established to help regulate inflow and outflow moments in a befitting manner.

In an exclusive interview, Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani said that Gwadar Fencing Project will change the security dynamics in Gwadar Port as well as Gwadar city, globally-famous as crown jewel of CPEC. “It was a long proposed desire that has come true now,” he added.