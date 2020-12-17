Anniversary of APS attack marked across Sindh

SUKKUR: As the country marked the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School, Peshawar (APS) carnage on Wednesday, civil society, teachers, students, politicians and journalists took out rallies and held seminars to pay homage to martyred students and teachers across Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Dadu, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Hyderabad and others.

Terming it as the blackest day in the country’s history, they resolved to stand united against terrorism. Manzoor Hussain Larik, Advocate of Supreme Court, said the entire nation stands united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice their lives to defeat the terrorists and other enemies of the country shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. Civil Society activist Ikhtiar Khaskheli and others while paying rich tributes to the martyrs said their sacrifices will not be allowed to go in vain. They claimed that with the help of the entire nation, police and armed forces, peace has largely been restored in the country and the terrorist elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the University of Sindh organized a walk on the occasion led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and comprising members of the faculty, students and other staff. Addressing the participants, Dr Burfat said the University of Sindh could never forget the Dec 16 APS tragedy and their sacrifices will always be cherished. The cowardly attackers acted on behalf of their paid masters to strike terror in the heart of the nation, but instead it left them united against the evil. “We share the grief of the bereaved families and pray to Allah Almighty to grant them the courage and fortitude to bear this loss,” Dr Burfat said. Meanwhile, Director Sindhology Dr Mehmood ul Hassan, Dr Arifa Bhutto, Registrar Dr Ameer Ali Abro, Dr Sumera Umrani, Dr Aziz Ujan, Ghulam Nabi Kaka, Dr Farida Shaikh and other members of the faculty paid rich tributes to the APS martyrs.