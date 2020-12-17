Body formed to review complaints

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a special committee, led by Gohar Ejaz of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), to review complaints relating to and settlement of sales tax matter, a statement said on Wednesday.

Other members of the committee included Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Lahore; Dr Qurat Ul Ain Irfan, Vice President, Pacific Pharmaceuticals, Lahore; Almas Hyder, former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mohammad Raza Baqir, Executive Director, APTMA, Lahore and Additional Commissioner (HQ), RTO, Lahore as members of the Committee. Additional Commissioner (HQ) will also serve as secretary of the committee, it added.

The committee would share data with the board on a monthly basis regarding all the issues received, resolved, and pending for resolution, besides recording reasons for the pendency.

The committee has urged businessmen and individuals to send their complaints about sales tax issues with relevant documents to Additional Commissioner RTO (secretary of the committee) Lahore, it added.

Business leaders have expressed the hope the committee would be able to resolve sales tax refund matters to ease the liquidity issues of the industry.