LAHORE:The Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) has claimed no evidence of re-infection of COVID-19 cases in Punjab

“There is no confirmed research regarding re-infection of COVID-19 although a few cases internationally have been mentioned/reported once in a blue moon,” said experts during a press briefing to dilate upon the trends and policies to tackle the emergence of second wave of coronavirus in the country.

CEAG Chairman Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat said that Pakistan has been praised internationally and its efforts made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been recognised. “Yet, according to the statistics of peak season of the first wave of coronavirus in June this year, we are standing at the same level with regard to daily deaths due to COVID-19. The vaccine was under trials and will be decided upon by regulatory authorities,” he said.

He said that COVID-19 has no bounds with political, religious and social gatherings. With each triggering event, the number of cases has increased in Punjab. As per the change in policy, he said, Punjab government has been performing tests on symptomatic patients only. “This is to use the resources in the smartest way possible,” he added.

The CEAG chairman also acknowledged the media role in creating awareness to help tackle the spread of the virus during the first wave of COVID-19. Now in the second wave of COVID-19 once again, he said, the media will have to play a more comprehensive role. “It’s reminder for all of us to follow the SOPs and wear mask as a daily routine. If we ignored the precautionary measures, we may have to face maximum casualties,” he added.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that interaction as well as the duration of interaction had been identified as a key element in transmission of COVID-19.

He said the educational institutes were opened in three phases and those were observed in six phases. In each phase, random sampling was conducted and the results in the sixth phase were critical, due to which, the institutes were closed. There is no comparison between educational institutes and markets,” he added.

The secretary said that the PCR test was considered the gold standard for the early diagnosis of COVID-19. The data provided on a daily basis is accurate and there is no doubt on the data integrity,” he added. He said that the department conducted its own inquiry regarding false testing of COVID-19, adding that the inquiry is underway and actions will be taken against all those found involved in it.

He said the total number of coronnavirus patients to date is 128,673 in Punjab. There were 535 new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of total tests conducted so far is 2,223,422. The number of the tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 16,931. In Lahore, lockdown has been imposed in 63 areas so far besides 20 areas in Rawalpindi and six in Gujrat.

He said that a total of 18 labs are working in Punjab while two more labs are being established in South Punjab. The CEAG Co-Chairman and Mayo Hospital Lahore CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan said that the total available beds in Lahore are 2,500, out of which, 502 are in HUDs and 178 for ventilators. He said there were patients on 427 beds out of which 333 are confirmed and 94 are suspected. “We have sufficient amount of arrangements to tackle the second wave of COVID-19,” he added.