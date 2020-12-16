Rabbani asks govt not to fence Gwadar city

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the government decision of fencing Gwadar city in the name of security, former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani called for the federal government to scrap the plan.

“The decision of the federal government to fence the port city amounts to divide it into two parts,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In an era when the Berlin Wall fell, and here, under the garb of security concerns, the city is

being divided. It has raised serious concern amongst people of the area,” he added. "In fact, it is not a matter of security but the government is enforcing the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance, 2020, in the name of

development and management of the islands in the internal and territorial waters of Pakistan as the property belonging to provinces is being taken over by the federal government," he said. He said the ordinance was in violation of clause (2) of Article 172 of the Constitution.