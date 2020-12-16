close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
AFP
December 16, 2020

China to open giant telescope to scientists

World

PINGTANG, China: Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global centre for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) -- the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month -- is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent.

