Beach competitions to be part of every tennis event

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation (ITF) has provided beach tennis equipment to Pakistan and beach tennis will be part of every event in the country from now on.

Pakistan was one of 40 nations that applied for a beach tennis super-kit of the ITF’s Global Development Partner SANDEVER. The kits, which include all the necessary equipment (one court, four paddles and six balls) to allow nations to start playing, were given to Pakistan under the ITF’s Beach Tennis Global Development Programme.

Beach tennis first made an appearance in Pakistan back in 2013 during the Karachi Beach Games. “I would like to thank the ITF and SANDEVER for providing beach tennis equipment to Pakistan. Now beach tennis events will be an integral part of all national or Sindh ranking tournaments,” said Pakistan Tennis Federation’s vice president Khalid Rehmani.

He added that soon Pakistani players will be representing Pakistan at the Asian Beach Games and Commonwealth Beach Games. It is to be noted that the ITF Beach Tennis Tour comprises over 300 tournaments in 37 countries, with the sport’s flagship competitions including the ITF Beach Tennis World Championships and the ITF Beach Tennis World Cup, as well as regional Championships in Europe, Africa and the Americas.