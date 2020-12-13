Ansarul Islam takes over security for PDM's power show

LAHORE: JUI-F’s youth volunteers organization Ansarul Islam (AI) took over security and control of the Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting scheduled for Sunday evening. The group’s central and provincial leadership reached the venue along with thousands of uniformed members carrying batons and flags despite the fact that government last week specifically mentioned Ansarul Islam and declared that all armed and militant organizations affiliated with political parties were banned. AI’s central head (Saalar), Abdul Razzaq Abid Lakhoo who reached the venue along with central and provincial leadership of the group, said they had taken over the control of security and seating arrangements of the venue for Sunday’s public meeting. He was accompanied by his deputies, Abdullah Khilji and Saleem Sindhi, while AI’s Punjab Saalar Maulana Muavia Hasan, KPK Saalar Maulana Ataur Rehman, Balochistan Saalar Maulana Abdul Waasey MNA, and Lahore Salaar Maulana Tariq Shah were also performing their duties on Saturday evening to give final shapes to arrangements. The arrangements were being supervised by JUI-F secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, whereas party’s chief and president of PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman was expected to reach Lahore late Saturday night by road from Islamabad. The local leadership of JUI-F has also mobilized thousands of workers from Lahore and adjoining cities to reach the venue besides a large number of students from local seminaries. A spokesman for AI said nearly 200 volunteers were discharging intelligence duties while around three thousand volunteers would discharge security duties for Sunday’s event. The AI has set up 25 check-posts at the venue, and allocated different gates for entry of different visitors. The women would enter the ground from Gate No 3 while central leaderships would reach via gate 4.