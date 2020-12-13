KP NAB initiates another inquiry against Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has started an inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), over the purchase of 62 kanal of government land at a meagre price in Bahawalpur.

Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has sent the case to NAB Peshawar for further inquiry.

However, the spokesperson of Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically rejected the latest allegations of NAB KP.

An official of NAB KP on Saturday confirmed that the GTS land case has been sent for complaint verification; however, they could not share any information at this stage.

According to NAB sources, the NAB chairman had received a complaint in which it was said that after the termination of GTS in Pakistan, the land of GTS bus stand in Bahawalpur was sold to Maulana Fazlur Rehman at a very meagre price.

The 62-kanal land of GTS base was worth Rs14 million but the Nawaz Sharif government misused its powers and allegedly sold the land for only Rs4 million, thus causing a loss of Rs10 million to the national exchequer. The NAB chairman has ordered a probe into this case along with the assets case against Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

NAB is already investigating assets beyond means case against Maulana Fazlur Rehman in which NAB claims that the properties owned by many people belong to Maulana.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically rejected the latest allegations of NAB and said that corruption allegations are part of the traditional campaign of character assassination which has no legal or moral significance.

He said that JUI would never recognise this government.

“It is a den of corruption and bribery. We will reach our destination at all costs. Maulana Fazlur Rehman cannot be intimidated by such psychological measures.