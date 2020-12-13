Differences emerge in Bajaur PTI

KHAR: Serious differences emerged in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bajaur chapter, on Saturday after the party lawmakers and a provincial minister inaugurated the work on two electricity feeders in the district.

The party had made inauguration plaques inscribed with the names of provincial Minister Anwarzeb Khan, members National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan and Guldad Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Engr Ajmal Khan.

It was earlier planned that the PTI lawmakers and the provincial minister would jointly inaugurate the Civil Colony and hospital feeders in Khar.

However, it did not happen due to their internal differences best known to them.

The PTI minister and other legislators separately inaugurated the electricity supply projects by unveiling the plaques in Civil Colony and District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

After the differences among the PTI minister and lawmakers emerged, the people in the district took to the social media platform and expressed their surprise over the issue.

The two electricity feeders in DHQ Hospital and Civil Colony would be constructed at a cost of Rs4.9 million and Rs3.8 million, respectively. The USAID has funded the projects.