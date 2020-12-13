Federal minister assures traders, customs agents of solving problems

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said the problems of the traders, customs agents in Torkham would be resolved.

He was talking to the customs agents and Khyber Chamber of Commerce representatives during his visit to the Torkham border town.

He met the traders and Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Custom Agents Association office-bearers.

The minister also visited offices and directed officials to ensure smooth flow of documentation with an aim to strengthen trade and bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

Torkham Customs Agents Association office-bearers Ablan Shinwari, Mujeeb Shinwari, Irshad Khan Afridi and Jamshed told the federal minister that they were facing problems including faulty vehicles scanner, non-availability of internet and electricity at Torkham border. They told the minister that tax collection at Torkham customs house was gradually dropping down due unnecessary trade conditions the FBR imposed on importers and exporters.

They said not only custom clearing agents but traders and transporters were fed up with the poor performance and corruption taking place at Torkham border.

The customs agents told the federal minister that the officials impose new conditions from time to time that discouraged importers and exporters doing trade with Afghanistan via the Torkham border. They alleged that some customs officials have their touts who collect illegal money from certain traders to export substandard and fake items from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Qadri assured the customs agents and Khyber Chamber of Commerce representatives that he would take up their issues with high-ups at the federal level. He said that soon they would call a joint meeting of clearing agents and Khyber Chamber officeholders with the Federal Board of Revenue officials to resolve their issues.

Man shot dead in Landikotal: Two persons riding a motorcycle opened firing on one Gul Khan, a resident of Charsadda, and killed him in Landikotal bazaar, police said. They said the reason behind the incident was an old enmity. Police seized the motorcycle used in the crime and started a search operation to arrest the killers.