Motiwala new BMG chairman

KARACHI: The Supreme Council of Businessmen Group (BMG) unanimously resolved to give the responsibility of BMG Chairmanship to Zubair Motiwala, a statement said on Saturday.

The consensus was reached at a BMG Supreme Councilâ€™s meeting, which was presided over by BMG Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq and attended by BMG vice chairmen Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and General Secretary A Q Khalil, it added.

Motiwala has been Sindh Board of Investment chairman, adviser to Sindh chief minister and chairman / member Advisory Board/ member Board of Directors at a host of private and public sector institutions.

Motiwala, who is one of the founding members of the Businessmen Group, has served as chairman of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, Site Association of Industry, Council of Karachiâ€™s Industrial Association, Bolton Market Affectees Relief Committee and various standing committees of the government.

Motiwala vowed to continue the legacy and footprints of Siraj Kassam Teli to ensure that KCCI remains a leading voice and a vibrant institution dedicatedly serving the entire business and industrial community and Karachiites under BMGâ€™s policy of public service, it added.