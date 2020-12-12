SMIU offers degree in ‘Artificial Intelligence’

KARACHI: Sindh Maderssat-ul-Islam University (SMIU), the alma mater of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has become the first and the only government university in Sindh to offer academic degree programs, specialising in ‘Artificial Intelligence’.

These degree programmes are being offered under the newly-established Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and currently offering doctoral and undergraduate degree programmes in AI, to offer Pakistan’s first PhD in Artificial Intelligence. The President of Pakistan also initiated various programmes related to AI, hopefully, the SMIU in future will progress in the field of AI as a leading university in the country.