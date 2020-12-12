Kyrgyzstan can access international markets from Gwadar, Karachi ports, says Kyrgyz ambassador

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Pakistan is strategically important for Kyrgyzstan. As a landlocked country, Kyrgyzstan wants access to global markets through ports such as Gwadar and Karachi.

This was stated by Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Mr. Eric Beshibimov while addressing two day confernce “Re-Imagining the Silk Road- Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Relations in the Age of Connectivity” hosted by the Lahore Center for Peace Research at the Sheraton Hotel in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz ambassador stressed that undergoing basic projects such as Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Road must be completed as soon as possible.

He said that holding such bilateral events would boost trade, investment and tourism which are mutually beneficial for both the countries. The Kyrgyz ambassador said co-operation between the two countries is ongoing despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadiq Sanjrani, co-chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, who co-chaired the conference, said the conference was an attempt to advance regional connectivity goals for the common purpose of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He appreciated the role of the LCPR and hoped that the conference would generate ideas for promoting closer ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He added that work needs to be done to promote tourism and that the easy visa regime should be implemented.

Kashif Irshad, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefed the conference on “Pakistan’s Investment Policy and Opportunities”.

He said that BRI and CPEC have brought paradigm shift in investors’ perspective vis a vis investment in Pakistan. Arshad said that 29 special economic zones will be built in coming years. He also announced 35 scholarships for Kyrgyz students in Pakistan.

Expressing his views, Nazir Hussain, Executive Director, Lahore Center for Peace Research, said that Pakistan was keen to engage with the Central Asian states and was looking forward to finding new avenues of cooperation between the two states. On the second day a number of MOUs were signed between several companies and univesities.