Corona claims 32 more lives in Punjab, ICT

LAHORE: Around 19 corona patients died and 647 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 3,284 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 125,897 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 16,645 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,147,392 in the province. After 3,284 fatalities and recovery of a total of 114,647 patients, 7,966 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

In Bahawlapur, two more corona patients died at the Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road on Friday.According to Dr Muhammad Zakir, focal person for the District Health Authority Bahawalpur, two women patients were admitted to the Civil Hospital in critical condition. He said that one patient belonged to Hasilpur while the other woman was from Tehsil Chishtian District Bahawalnagar. He said that 18 more people tested corona positive while 91 corona positive had recovered.

In Multan, three more corona patients, including a woman, died at the Nishtar Hospital, the hospital officials told on Friday. The deceased were identified as Ansar Ali, Mrs Irfan and Mohsin Siddique, all residents of Multan.

Giving details, spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed said that total 163 patients were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, including 79 positive, 30 suspects and 54 negative.Statistics available with the Nishtar Hospital Multan said that Multan was the most critical district where unabated corona outbreak had been increasing. It was learnt that 34 corona patients had died during the last 11 days at the Nishtar Hospital and 27 of them belonged to Multan.

Meanwhile, another 13 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 823 while 414 new patients were confirmed positive for the disease from the region taking tally to 44,714.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the number of active cases from the twin cities is on a continuous rise as in the last one week, nearly 500 active cases have been added to the existing pool of patients taking the total number of alive cases of coronavirus to 7,540.

As many as five patients belonging to the federal capital died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 353 while the virus claimed as many as eight lives from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 470.

From ICT, another 319 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 34,014 of which 27,205 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has got to 6,456 on Friday that was 5,874 one week back, on December 5.

From Rawalpindi district, another 95 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,700 of which 9,146 have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment.

According to the District Health Department Rawalpindi, a total of 62 patients was undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district on Friday while 1,022 confirmed patients of the illness have been in isolation at their homes.