Ministry wants to shift bears to Ayub Park after IHC approval

Islamabad : The climate change ministry has formally requested the administration of the Ayub National Park to adopt two Himalayan bears that are currently staying in defunct Islamabad Zoo.

Previously, it was stated that these dancing bears would be relocated abroad in line with the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). But now the ministry intends to inform the court that it has planned to establish first-ever Wildlife Conservation Centre in Islamabad in next three years.

So the ministry wants to shift these bears to Ayub National Park for the time being and later bring them back after completion of Wildlife Conservation Centre.

According to the details, the bears can be shifted to Ayub National Park in Rawalpindi only after approval from the IHC.

The officials of the ministry would try to convince the court that these bears can safely stay in Ayub National Park that has been equipped with modern facilities for wildlife animals.

The ministry thinks that it would have to spend millions of rupees to buy wildlife animals that would stay in planned Conservation Centre. So it would be advisable to keep these bears in Pakistan instead of relocating them abroad and then buy new bears for the Conservation Centre.

A spokesperson for the climate change ministry, Muhammad Saleem, said they intend to shift the Himalayan bears to Ayub National Park after approval from the IHC.

He said both the bears are now physically fit and getting proper care from the employees of the zoo, adding “If the IHC allows us then we will shift these bears to the facility in Rawalpindi.” “We have requested the court to allow us to shift the bears to Rawalpindi. Now all depends on the court and we will implement its the decision in letter and spirit,” he said.