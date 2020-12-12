Aqeel, Ushna claim tennis titles

LAHORE: National champions Aqeel Khan and Ushna Suhail maintained their dominance in the national tennis circuit by winning the men’s and women’s titles of the 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Open Tennis Championship played here at Lahore Gymkhana courts.

Aqeel overpowered Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-4. Ushna defeated Sarah Mahboob 6-1, 6-2.

“I have been playing for years now and always look forward to playing in this tournament,” Aqeel said after winning the final.

Pakistan tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq also watched the matches. He told reporters he is recovering fast and will participate in the Australian Open in February.

He said that more talent is emerging in tennis. “The more tournaments are played, the more talent will emerge,” he added.