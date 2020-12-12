SOPs to prevent fog-related accidents

LAHORE: Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif has issued SOPs to prevent accidents due to fog. All regional SSPs should implement the directions to prevent accidents when visibility is less than 50 meters with soft barriers, reflectors and road cones, he said. Patrolling officers will notify the PHP Control Headquarters, Regional Office and PHP District Officers about the 50 meters threshold due to fog. PHP officials must ensure that all public vehicles use fog lights and reflectors. In case of any accident, the road will be cleared immediately and rescue help will be sought.