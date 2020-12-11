FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrests porn website controller

SUKKUR: The FIAâ€™s Cyber Crime Wing arrested an alleged controller of porn websites from Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Hyderabad from Marvi Town arrested Ayaz Ahmed Memon, who is being cited as the controller of porn websites. According to SHO FIA Baldia, the accused was part of a 35-member countrywide network that hired girls through advertisements by offering Rs40,000 monthly salary.

Once hired, the girls were blackmailed and forced to perform on video calls for international clients. The network earned money through virtual currency. The FIA SHO said he was tipped off about the network, following which the arrest were made. Nine cell phones, computers and video equipment was recovered from the possession of the accused. He said further investigations are being conducted against the countrywide network.