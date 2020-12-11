PDM public meeting: LHC directs govt to follow law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the provincial government to proceed strictly in accordance with the law in a matter relating to the upcoming public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi observed that a brother judge had already decided the identical question in two other petitions.

Therefore, the judge ordered: “Meanwhile, respondents are directed to proceed in the matter strictly in accordance with the law and submit a report for the preventive steps being taken by them on the next date of hearing.”

A law officer on behalf of the government assured the court that the authorities would enforce the applicable law and strict observance of COVID-related SOPs. The judge would resume hearing on Dec 15.

Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique had filed the petition, saying that the COVID-19 situation is out of control because the local administration and the government have failed to make available certain lifesaving drugs meant to deal with symptoms of the virus.

The lawyer alleged that the unavailability of medicine and the failure of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) was a violation of Article 9 of the Constitution. He asked the court to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least, and direct the government to enforce COVID-19 SOPs.