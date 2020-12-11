Pfizer hands PRCS Rs20m grant

ISLAMABAD: Pfizer Foundation has formally handed a PKR20 million donation certificate to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

CEO Pfizer Pakistan S.M Wajeeh handed the certificate to Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq in a simple ceremony held at the National Headquarters (NHQ) here on Wednesday.

Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, Advisor on Coordination and Transformation Col (Retd) Shahrukh, Advisor on Resource Mobilization Amjad Pervez and officials of PRCS were present on the occasion.

The PKR20 million grant has been routed through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).