Two injured by robbers

Two people were wounded for offering resistance to a mugging bid in North Karachi on Thursday. Muzammil, 18, son of Manzur, and Idrees, 20, son of Amin, were injured when they resisting a mugging bid near 4K Chowrangi in North Karachi within the jurisdiction of the Bilal Colony Police Station. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Separately, a security guard of a private company was wounded when his gun went off accidentally near Do Talwaar in Clifton. Police said 25-year-old Ali Iqbal, was deputed at one of the consulates near Do Talwar, where the incident took place.