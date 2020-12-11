close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 11, 2020

Two injured by robbers

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
December 11, 2020

Two people were wounded for offering resistance to a mugging bid in North Karachi on Thursday. Muzammil, 18, son of Manzur, and Idrees, 20, son of Amin, were injured when they resisting a mugging bid near 4K Chowrangi in North Karachi within the jurisdiction of the Bilal Colony Police Station. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, a security guard of a private company was wounded when his gun went off accidentally near Do Talwaar in Clifton. Police said 25-year-old Ali Iqbal, was deputed at one of the consulates near Do Talwar, where the incident took place.

