Relatives stage protest as missing trader found dead in Mardan

MARDAN: A trader, who had gone missing a day earlier, was found dead in the limits of Jabbar Police Station on Wednesday, sources said.

Also, his relatives placed his body at Par Hoti Chowk as a mark of protest to demand the arrest of the perpetrators. The sources said that the trader identified as Obaid Khan from Par Hoti had gone missing after he closed his shop on Tuesday evening.

His family members had searched him everywhere but in vain. His cellphone was also found switched off, prompting his family to approach the police.

On Wednesday morning, the police recovered his body from the fields in the limits of Jabbar Police Station. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched an investigation.