Lahore CCPO’s rude behaviour with top cops continue

LAHORE: Another conflict between Lahore CCPO Umar Shoaib Sheikh and SSP Investigations Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani took place during a meeting Tuesday. The top brass of Lahore Police had gathered to deliberate upon the strategy regarding the PDM Jalsa in Lahore. During the meeting, SSP Investigations Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani had an exchange of hot words with the CCPO over the role and matters of investigations. The CCPO hurled harsh words at Qaisrani. He was frustrated by the behaviour. Other senior police officers intervened and tried to pacify the situation. Dejected by the attitude, SSP Investigations left the meeting. Earlier, an incident occurred between former SP CIA Asim Iftikhar and the CCPO and later he was transferred. Similar dispute also took place with former SSP Admin Liaqat Malik after the CCPO passed harsh comments against him.