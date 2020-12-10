GIK admin shares achievements of projects with govt team

SWABI: Humayun Khan, Provincial Secretary for Science, Technology and IT visited GIK Institute to inspect various projects of his department and review the progress made so far.

He was accompanied by Dr Khalid Khan, Director, Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST).

They had a meeting with Jehangir Bashar, Rector, GIK Institute, Pro-Rector Administration and Finance and faculty members to discuss various aspects of the provincially financed projects.

Later, they visited the Incubation Centre and Reverse Engineering projects which are assigned to the GIK Institute.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing and presentations about the projects. The salient features and the usefulness of the projects were highlighted to the secretary who expressed satisfaction at the progress made and promised to support the same in the future as well.

The achievements of the Incubation project were shared with the delegation by Abdullah Soomro, Director Incubation, while the result-oriented research and finalization of outcome after thorough study and analysis of Reverse Engineering was presented by Professor Dr Wasim A. Khan, Principal Investigator of the project along with Dr Khalid Rehman.

The delegation members visited Faculty of Computer Science where Prof. Dr. Masroor Hussain briefed them about the supercomputer installed with the assistance of the provincial government.

They were told that the GIK Institute offers different programmes in the field of computer science and faculty members of different universities visit the Institute to avail the services for numerical methods for computational physics/mechanics etc. facility provided at the institute.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (A&F), appreciated the role of ST&IT Department in conceiving the projects assigned to GIK.

He assured the visiting officers of achieving the desired objectives of these two strategic projects in a timely manner.