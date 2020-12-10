New selection committee may be named before Ist NZ T20

LAHORE: The new selection committee is likely to be announced before the first T20 International of Pakistan against Zealand which is to be played on December 18.

Misbah-ul-Haq resigned as the chairman selection committee on October 14 this year, and a new national selection committee has not yet been formed after his term expired on November 30.

However, reports from the PCB corridors echo the name of Muhammad Akram, director of Peshawar Zalmi, as a possible new chief.