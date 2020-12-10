Task force formed for inspection of safety measures at high-rises and factories, SHC told

A three-tier task force, with sub-committees at divisional, district and sub-district levels, has been constituted for the inspection of high-rise buildings, factories and industries to ensure that all fire safety measures are being followed in the establishments.

Hearing a petition concerning the implementation of the safety by-laws under the Building Code of Pakistan, a division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, asked the provincial law officer what mechanism had been formulated to inspect different buildings and industries/factories to ensure that the establishments are following and observing all fire safety measures.

The court was informed that a task force had convened its meeting and that it had constituted sub-committees at divisional, districts and sub-divisional levels and had formulated mechanism at their levels to ensure the fire safety laws. The law officer said the divisional task force shall ascertain the complaints against the high-rise buildings, factories and industries and shall also recommend proposals to the Sindh Building Control Authority for necessary action against any violations under the law and the rules.

The law officer said the task force shall finalise the cases of anomalies found in the buildings, factories and industries during the inspection and would forward a report to the Sindh Building Control Authority for taking legal action against the violators. The public shall also be sensitised about the hazards and possible consequences of the non-compliance of the fire safety code of building department through print and electronic media.

The court was informed that a telephone line had been set up at the Karachi Commissioner Office and that three phone numbers had been activated for receiving complaints on fire incidents.

The SBCA’s director on environment and buildings) also filed a compliance report along with the copy of the Karachi Building & Town Planning Regulations, 2002 amended up to date. He said the SBCA had also adopted the Building Code of Pakistan Fire Safety provision while the SBCA DG had written a letter to the director of the Civil Defence in Karachi regarding the inspection of multi-storeyed buildings.

The court observed that certain compliances had been made to improvise the system, however, the petitioner, Nadeem Shaikh, requested time so he may examine the compliance report. The focal person of the civil defence department said some amendments shall be made in the regulations so, before the approval of any building plan, a provision may be introduced for a no-objection certificate.

The SBCA representative informed the court that certain regulations had been introduced in the rules, but to grant NOC there must be a new amendment in the regulations. The court was informed that the SBCA DG would hold a meeting with the focal person of the civil defence department for discussing the possibility of an amendment in the regulations.

The court directed the SBCA DG to convene a meeting and submit the progress report on the next date of hearing. The court was informed that the ‘helpline 16’ in case of fire emergency had been reactivated after the court’s order and that the helpline was properly working since December 1.

Regarding 30 out-of-order fire tenders, the KMC municipal commissioner said he had sent the 30 fire tenders for necessary repair and within one month the maintenance work would be completed. He said the federal government had decided to provide 48 fire tenders to the KMC next year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC had expressed serious concern over 30 dysfunctional fire tenders in the city and had observed that it was alarming that the city of over 200 million people had only 14 fire tenders in working condition.