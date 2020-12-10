close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2020

36 hotels, cafes sealed for violating SOPs

Lahore

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore sealed 36 hotels, cafes and restaurants across the provincial metropolis for not implementing corona SOPs here on Wednesday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that 36 hotels, cafes and restaurants had been sealed. Around 36 vehicles were found violating corona SOPs and were ticketed Rs35,700 fine while a vehicle was impounded.

He said that eight marriage halls, 54 shopping malls, markets and shops were also sealed for corona violation. The DC said that the district administration was fully mobilised to implement the corona SOPs.

