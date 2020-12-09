Punjab minister for promotion of religious harmony

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said that morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion.

Addressing a gathering of different religious scholars at camp office of Human Rights department in connection with upcoming ‘International Human Rights Day’ Augustine said this gathering would spread the message of unity and harmony among the nation.

The minister said that people of all faiths must work together to promote religious harmony among the nation. Other speakers also expressed their views and agreed upon that joint national narrative as per the Islamic teachings and constitution of Pakistan is necessary to counter the terrorism and promote peace in the country. All the religious scholars also assured to the minster that special speeches will be delivered on human rights in their religious prayers on December 11.