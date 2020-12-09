40-bed corona ICU Ward inaugurated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Commissioner Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday inaugurated a 40-bed coronavirus ICU Ward at the Civil Hospital, Jhangiwala Road.

Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College/CEO of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Prof Dr Shafqat Ali was accompanied with him. According to the QMC principal, the ICU Ward was also equipped with 11 ventilators and oxygen cylinders to deal with any emergency. The commissioner asked the doctors, paramedics and health support staffers for maintaining the all necessary equipment to provide timely treatment to the coronavirus patients.