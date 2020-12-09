EU announces 12m Euros for Wasa

LAHORE: A delegation of European Union has announced a financial aid package of 12 million Euros for Wasa Lahore and Faisalabad.

EU delegation announced the package while holding an online meeting with Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz here on Tuesday. Director P&E Muhammad Tanveer, Director P&D Zeeshan Bilal and Deputy Director P&E Samina Asif also participated in the online meeting.

EU delegation said that 8 million Euros were earmarked for consultancy and services while 4 million Euros for hardware and missionary upgrades.

MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz explained the TORs of technical assistance to the EU delegation during the meeting. The financial assistance project will bring technical reforms to Wasa Lahore, he said.

Aziz briefed the EU delegation about staff capacity building and said that world class training programmes will be developed with this fund. Measurement meters will also be installed in Lahore drains for total flow of water, MD Wasa told the EU delegation.

While briefing the EU delegation, Samina Asif said that the present management took positive steps to encourage female officers in the field as well as in the offices of Wasa Lahore. During the current administration, the confidence of women officers has increased a lot, she maintained. Syed Zahid Aziz thanked the EU delegation for introducing the technical programme.