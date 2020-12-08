JI to continue flying solo, says Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the forces backing the status quo have destroyed every sector in the past 73 years, leaving the masses in a desperate situation. Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said there was no difference between the PTI and PDM, as both had nothing to do with the problems of the people. To a question, he said that the JI would not be part of the PDM or government, as both of them were two sides of the same coin. Two main parties in the PDM, he said, supported the PTI on all matters in the past and still many of them were in contact with the ruling party and therefore, the JI had decided to launch a separate movement against the anti-people policies of the ruling party. He said that transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state was the main objective of the JI movement.