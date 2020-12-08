EU, Nato condemn targeted attacks on Afghan media, civil leaders

KABUL: The EU delegation, NATO and diplomatic missions based in Kabul in a joint statement released on Monday “strongly condemn” the recent targeted attacks on representatives of the media and religious leaders.

The joint statement of the EU delegation, and diplomatic missions including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, Australia, Canada, the NATO Mission to Afghanistan, Norway, the UK and the US mission based in Kabul condemned the “unlawful attacks on representatives of the media, religious leaders and groups, human rights defenders, students, civil society and civilians at large.” The joint statement noted that the “Taliban and various terrorist organizations are responsible for the significant majority of civilian casualties in Afghanistan.”

“We consider these not only as savage attacks against Afghan blood, but as an attack on the very peace process in Afghanistan. Recognizing the bravery of Afghanistan’s people, we are confident that these attacks will fail in their intent to silence the diversity of opinions,” it said. “It has never mattered more for the people of Afghanistan to feel able to express themselves freely and provide their opinions on the peace talks, as well as engage in the process.”