‘Security of markets, shopping malls in south Punjab to be improved’

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Zafar Iqbal Awan

has ordered to improve the security of markets and shopping malls.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the business community at his office here on Monday. He said that to provide a peaceful environment to the business community strict security was must.

He told that corona lockdown had severely affected the business community. However, the police got full support of the business community during the lockdown, he added. Zafar Iqbal Awan said that the business community should clarify the joint information system and security arrangements with the police so that the crimes in the bazaars could be eradicated.

He said that despite limited resources, the police were striving to protect the life and property of the citizens. In this connection, all suggestions and concerns of the business community would be taken into consideration on priority basis, he assured.

Traders Association of Pakistan South Punjab office-bearers, including Sheikh Javed Akhtar, city president Khalid Qureshi and city general secretary Mirza Naeem Baig were also present in the meeting.