Aqeel enters Hassan Tariq Tennis semis

LAHORE: Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan reached the semi-finals of the 5th Hassan Tariq Raheem Open Tennis Championship, winning his quarter-final against Muhammad Shoaib at the Lahore Gymkhana Club on Monday.

Yousaf Khan, Mudassar Murtaza and Muzammil Murtaza were the other three players who reached the last four.On Monday in all 12 matches were played in different age categories.

In the men's singles quarter-finals, Aqeel defeated Shoaib after having been given a tough fight.Yousuf defeated seeded Shehzad Khan in a stretched match.

Mudassar Murtaza defeated Muhammad Abid in straight sets. Muzammil Murtaza defeated Barakatullah easily.In boys under-18 quarter-final, Muhammad Shoaib defeated Bilal Asim in straight sets and so did Mahathir Mohamad who won over Faizan Fayyaz. Hasheesh Kumar overpowered Shakeel Durab.

In the ladies singles quarter-final, Sarah Mehboob defeated Fajr Masood.Men's singles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 7-5, Yousaf Khan beat Shahzad Khan 7-6, 4-6, 7-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Muhammad Abid 7-5, 6-3, Muzammil Murtaza beat Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-3.