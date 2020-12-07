Saqib enables KP to overwhelm Central Punjab

KARACHI: A six-for from Saqib Jamil enabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overwhelm Central Punjab by nine wickets in their ninth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the TMC Ground on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who resumed their innings on 164 for six in 49 overs, were bowled out for 226 in the 66th over. Mehran Ibrahim top-scored with 67 off 121 balls, which included four fours and a six. Asif Afridi (40 off 64 balls) and Saqib Jamil (32 off 44 balls) were other notable contributors.

For Central Punjab, Asfand Mehran took five wickets, while Kamran Afzal grabbed four for 98.

With a deficit of 55 runs, Central Punjab in their second innings were dismissed for 96 in 36.2 overs. Opening batsman Imran Dogar top-scored with a 50-ball 28.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, right-arm off-spinner Saqib and left-arm spinner Asif Afridi shared nine wickets between them. Jamil gave away 26 runs for six wickets in 15 overs, while Asif gave away 41 runs for three wickets. Jamil ended up with match figures of nine for 77, whereas Asif ended up with match figures of eight for 113 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chased down the 42 runs target for the loss of one wicket in the ninth over.

In the show between Northern and Balochistan here at the NBP Sports Complex, resuming their first innings on 21 for no loss, Balochistan declared their innings on 211 for nine 70.3 overs. Opening batsman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai top-scored with a 71-ball 41, which included eight boundaries.

Ali Rafiq, Israr Ahmed, Shahbaz Khan and Taimur Ali contributed in the 30s.

For Northern, Aamer Jamal, Farhan Shafiq, Mehran Mumtaz and Mubasir Khan chipped in with two wickets each.

Northern’s left-handed opening batsman Hasan Raza was replaced with Zaid Alam as a Covid-19 substitution after the former had shown symptoms.

Northern were 87 for four in 22 overs with an overall lead of 237 runs when bails were drawn. Kashif Iqbal (25) and Shoaib Ahmed (2) will resume their batting on Monday (today).

For Balochistan, Hayatullah grabbed three wickets for 33.

Here at KCCA Stadium, only five batsmen managed double figures as Sindh were bowled out for 144 in 58.3 overs against Southern Punjab’s 232. Spinners Salahuddin and Ali Usman shared seven wickets. Salahuddin took four for 34, while Ali grabbed three for 45.

In reply, Southern Punjab were 103 for six in 38 overs at stumps. Anas Mustafa top-scored with 27 off 36. For Sindh, Ashiq Ali and Mohammad Asghar picked three wickets apiece.