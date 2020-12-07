close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

Civil Aviation Day today

Islamabad

December 7, 2020

Islamabad : International Civil Aviation Day will be marked on December 7 across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the importance of international civil aviation and the role that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) plays in international air transport.

The organization is a United Nations (UN) body responsible for developing international standards for aviation safety.

International Civil Aviation Day reminds people about the importance of international civil aviation in modern society.

ICAO, with support from governments, organizations, businesses and individuals actively promote International Civil Aviation Day through various activities and events.

