Seven-year-old boy raped, murdered

LAHORE:A seven-year-old boy was murdered after being raped in Green Town police area here on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Ahsan Ali, son of Adnan Ali, of Maryam Colony near Bagrian Chowk Green Town. Two rapists took victim Ahsan to a vacant house in Bagrian village where they raped him and cut his throat to hide their identity. Later, a suspect, Sarfraz, took the victim with a deep wound on his throat to his family and told them that Ahsan sustained injury in a traffic accident. The family rushed the boy to hospital where he succumbed to his wound.

Police shifted the body to morgue and detained suspect Sarfraz for questioning. Later, Sarfraz confessed that he along with one Allah Rakha kidnapped the victim, took him to a vacant house and slit open his throat after committing unnatural offence with him. Punjab IGP took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO to submit a report.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child after alleged molestation at Green Town and sought a report from the CCPO. The CM directed the immediate arrest of the accused and justice to the affected family. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

Driver dies as truck overturns: A 40-year-old truck driver lost his life after his vehicle overturned in a ditch near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange on Sunday. The truck driver was identified as Shabbir, a resident of Manawala. Police handed over the body to victim's family.

re-arrested: A man arrested on charges of theft escaped from Camp Jail by tricking the jail officials, however, he was rearrested. Gawalmandi police had arrested the man, Abdullah, two days ago on charges of theft. He was detained in jail for second time on charges of theft. He tricked the jail officials who released him instead of his namesake. Seven jail officials, including an assistant jail superintendent, were suspended on negligence. Later, accused was rearrested from the house of his relatives at Urdu Bazaar.

Man dies of burns: A senior citizen died of burns after his blanket caught fire due to gas heater while he was asleep in his Guru Mangat house on Sunday. The victim was identified as Malik Taj Din of Guru Mangat Road, Gulberg. Malik was sleeping when the fire quickly spread across the room. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene, extinguished fire and recovered the charred body of the victim.