If force used to stop Lahore rally: Opp to respond in the same coin, says Fazl

By News Desk

LAKKI MARWAT/ISLAM-ABAD: Warning the government against use of force to stop the Lahore rally, the opposition vowed to reply in the same coin and oust the rulers soon.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a conglomerate of 11 opposition parties, said the “selected rulers” have legitimised India’s occupation of Kashmir and destroyed the economy of the country.

The JUI-F head was addressing the late Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Amanullah Conference in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat.

“After the Kashmir fiasco, our rulers have now started talking about recognition of Israel but the JUI-F and the people of Pakistan will foil all such designs,” he maintained. He said that the government had arrested his party’s workers in Multan, but could not keep them in jail for long as they reached the venue of protest.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they wanted their armed forces to flourish as professional soldiers. “They are our strength and should concentrate to protect the geographical frontiers of the country,” he went on to add.

He said that every institution should play its due role under the Constitution so that the country could face the challenges with unity. He urged the party workers to participate in the Lahore rally of the PDM to send a strong message to the “selected rulers”. The JUI-F chief condemned the arrest and registration of cases against opposition workers. “The opposition can’t be cowed down through such tactics,” he said, adding that the Lahore rally would be the last nail in the coffin of the selected government. Earlier, through a resolution, the party condemned publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. The party also demanded reopening of educational institutions; sought security for the party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and demanded work on the Kurram Tangi Dam expedited.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said people will express solidarity with PDM at full house ground of Minar-e-Pakistan. Talking to media persons, Rana Sanaullah said that the opposition will send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing. He said the PML-N will resign from assemblies if PDM takes the decision. He said the incumbent government’s blind political revenge is still ongoing.

“I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia. Fake case was lodged against me. Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me, but the government did not find any witness against me despite all the pressure,” he said.