No sale, purchase of chicken, eggs without open auction from Dec 10

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has imposed a ban with effect from December 10 on the sale and purchase of chicken and eggs without an auction.

According to a new notification released from the commissioner office, wholesale open auctions will only take place in New Sabzi Mandi, and dealers, buyers, retailers or anyone else is bound to meet the regulations of the market committee.

With this procedure, Shallwani said, the prices of chicken eggs would be brought under control in the city.

He said the sale and purchase of chicken and eggs would now be directly linked with the laws and regulations of the market committee, which would help determine their prices through a clear procedure. “The decision will be implemented from December 10.”

The commissioner has issued the notification in exercise of powers conferred on him under Section 3 of The Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 2005.

The sale and purchase of poultry, means, live chicken and meat and eggs on a wholesale basis will be done by any dealer or buyer or any other person by way of an open auction, and in such a manner as prescribed under the rules of market committee, within the limits of the New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway in the public interest.

Shallwani directed the administration of the market committee to make necessary arrangements for accommodating the sale and purchase operation in their premises accordingly.